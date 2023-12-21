Amitabh Bachchan-Jackie Shroff, Salman Khan And Others At Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Bash

Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and others at Anand Pandit's birthday bash

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others lit up producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday bash. On Thursday, Bollywood producer Anand Pandit hosted a grand birthday bash for his friends from the film fraternity. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was spotted at the party. He was accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan. The veteran actor was also pictured sharing a hug with Jackie Shroff on the red carpet. Besides Big B, superstar Salman Khan also attended the birthday bash. The Tiger 3 actor was spotted looking dapper in a blue suit. Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Fighter, also marked his presence at the party. His plus one at the event was his dad Rakesh Roshan.

On that note, take a look at some pictures from last night:

Other stars adding glamour to the party were Anupam Kher, Suneil Shetty, Shatrugan Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Ameesha Patel, Sunny Leone to name a few.

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and ‌Lin Laishram also turned up for the the birthday bash in their party best. See how the couple showed up:

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose film Dunki released earlier today, took time off his busy schedule to attend the producer's birthday bash. He was spotted in a black suit as he greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. He was also pictured with the birthday boy Anand Pandit. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, his Diwale co-star Kajol also attended the party in style. She was spotted outside the venue in a shimmery blue ensemble and looked absolutely breathtakingly beautiful.

See their OOTN below:

Other guests at the party included Manoj Bajpayee, Anu Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Kunal Kohli to name a few.