Ankita Lokhande Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput With A <i>Pavitra Rishta</i> Post. Watch

Ankita Lokhande remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput through a social media post. She recently shared an old clip on Instagram stories from their popular television show, Pavitra Rishta.

What's Happening

The video featured Ankita and Sushant in traditional outfits during what appeared to be a Navratri special episode.

Seen holding dandiya sticks, the on-screen pair Archana and Manav can be seen dancing together. Ankita did not add any caption to the video.

The video was originally shared by the Instagram handle of Balaji Telfilms. Ankita reposted the post.

Background

Ankita and Sushant began dating during the filming of the serial and were in a relationship for seven years before calling it quits. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, Pavitra Rishta remains among the most successful daily soaps of its era.

In 2024, as the show marked 15 years, Ankita penned a heartfelt note for Sushant.

She wrote, "15 years ago, I started my journey as Archana in Pavitra Rishta. Little did I know that even after years, I will continue to get so much love for my role, which has even become my identity. I sometimes feel I was destined to be Archana. I had her in me, and I continue to have her in me. She has taught me a lot about life." She also added, "My journey wouldn't be complete if I didn't have Sushant's support. I didn't even know how to act when I started Pavitra Rishta. He taught me, and I will always be thankful for him. The show started a new kind of storytelling."

Sushant Singh Rajput later transitioned to films, earning acclaim for projects like Kai Po Che! and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He died in June 2020. Ankita married businessman Vicky Jain in December 2021.

Sushant Singh Rajput transitioned successfully from television to Bollywood, making a mark with his debut in Kai Po Che! (2013), which earned him critical acclaim.

He went on to deliver notable performances in films like Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015), and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), where he portrayed the legendary cricketer with widespread praise.

He also appeared in Chhichhore (2019), which became a commercial and critical success.

His last film, Dil Bechara (2020), an adaptation of John Green's The Fault in Our Stars, was released posthumously on Disney+ Hotstar.