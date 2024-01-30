Bigg Boss 17 Runner Up Abhishek Kumar On Isha Malviya: 'Want To Keep Distance'

Abhishek Kumar on the sets of Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: aebyborntoshine)

Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar, who often stayed in headlines for his complicated relationship dynamic with his co-contestant Isha Malviya, in recent interview with India Today, was asked about his break up and whether he found closure with her. Abhishek Kumar replied, "I don't want to keep any terms with her. She is a good girl but I am not. I think I want to keep that distance from her and let my emotions for her pass. I don't want to fall in love with her again." When asked if he wants to become a "better boyfriend," the actor replied, "That is quite tough, as I am quite possessive. Even when we were not dating, I was getting worked up about her. This is the reason I don't want to be in a relationship, as I don't want to bother another person. I want to be cautious about not hurting anyone."

Abhishek Kumar also talked about Isha's boyfriend Samarth Jurel, who was also a part of the TV reality show. "I never imagined I could experience something like this in my life. For a moment, it felt unreal. That was the moment I really broke down. As for the highlight, I think when Salman sir got me back in the house calling it a hero wali entry it made me feel joyous," said Abhishek.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 winner was comedian Munawar Faruqui. Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up. Mannara Chopra was in the top 3, while Arun Mashettey and TV star Ankita Lokhande reached the top 5 in the finals. The 17th season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 15, 2023 with 17 contestants, also including Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, and Rinku Dhawan. K-pop singer Aoora had joined the show as a wild card entrant. Salman Khan, hosted the WeekendKa Vaar episodes.