Bigg Boss 17: Inside Vicky Jain And Aishwarya Sharma's Bickering

Vicky Jain at Bigg Boss house. (Courtesy: X)

Bigg Boss 17 is in its third week and the contestants are making things interesting inside the house. In the middle of this, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have grabbed the limelight for their on-and-off fights. The couple have made it to the headlines (again). In the video, which was released by the makers on Instagram, Aishwarya Sharma is seen screaming at Vicky Jain for commenting on her married life. The video opens to Vicky Jain asking Neil Bhatt, “Did you call Aishwarya ‘cute' while dating?” To this, Neil reveals that they never dated, but directly got married. Well, this didn't go down well with Aishwarya. She tells Neil, “Vicky [Jain] jokes pe jokes crack kiye ja raha hai. Unke shaadi ka khud thikana nahi hai. (Vicky [Jain] is continuously cracking jokes when his marriage is going through a rough patch.)”

Aishwarya Sharma also confronts Vicky Jain. She says, “Yeh akela hi pidit mard hain yahan pe. [He is the only aggrieved man over here.]” In response to this, Vicky Jain takes a jibe at Neil Bhatt and says, “Nahi aaj to do lagte hain mujhe. [No, I can see two aggrieved men today.]” Oh boy. Aishwarya then yells at Vicky Jain and says, “Apne rishtey sambhalein dusron k rishton ki panchayat karne ki apko koi zarurat nahi. Meri zindagi par nahi kar sakte, na hi mere pati ki zindagi par kar sakte. Khud peedit hai khud ki shaadi se, dusro par comment kar raha hai. Har mard aap ki tarah nahi hota.[Take care of your own relationship. You don't have to interfere in others' relationships. You can't judge my life, nor can you judge my husband's life. You are suffering from your own marriage, making unwanted comments about others. Not every man is like you].”

The note attached to the video read, “Couples VS. Couples ke beech hua yeh masla, kya create karega naya mudde ka jhansa?”

In addition to this drama, fans can also expect a new twist between Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. FYI: Samarth is Isha Malviya's “current boyfriend.”

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday. The reality show is also live-streaming on JioCinema 24/7.