Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande And Aishwarya Sharma Nominate Each Other

Image instagrammed by Ankita. (Courtesy: AnkitaLokhande)

From evolving friendships and brewing dramas, Bigg Boss 17has rightly glued fans to their seats. While the housemates were still trying to soak in the new room swap twist, they had to gear up for another nail-biting nomination episode. A promo, shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), shows all the contestants gathered in the activity area to vote against each other. The video begins with Bigg Boss explaining that contestants who will have a maximum number of doused diyas will be nominated. As the process starts, Aishwarya Sharma is the first one to nominate her fellow contestants. No points for guessing that she nominated Ankita Lokhande. While doing so she said, “Bigg Boss main Ankita [Lokhande] ko nominate karna chahungi. Mujhe lagta hai inke bhi koi mudde nahi hote hain. Yeh bina muddo ke jhagda karti hain. [Bigg Boss, I want to nominate Ankita Lokhande. I believe that she doesn't have any issues. She fights without any reason.]”

Next up - Munawar Faruqui. The comedian honestly came bearing a surprise for the viewers. Munawar surely avenged Ankita Lokhande for removing him from the King and Queen task, earlier. While nominating Ankita, he said, “Mujhe laga ki aap mere dost ho. Jab aap dil se khelte hona to please dusron ke dilo ka khayal rakhiye. [I thought that you were my friend. When you play with heart, you must keep other's heart in mind.] If you will come for me, I will come for you.”

Wait there is more. When it was Ankita Lokhande's turn, she -- surprise, surprise -- took Aishwarya Sharma's name in a tit-for-tat move. Ankita can be heard saying, “Na meri kabhi inse jamti thi aur na kabhi jamegi. [We were never in cordial terms nor will we ever be.]” As always the final call had to be taken by the Dimaag Makaan. Bigg Boss asked the contestants in Dimaag Makaan to vote against one more housemate other than the already nominated players. After discussing among themselves, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka took Abhishek Kumar's name on behalf of the Dimag Makaan.

It is worth noting that Anurag Dobhal has been nominated by Bigg Boss till the end of the show. This is after Anurag indulged in a heated argument with Arun Mashettey. Anurag also broke a house rule by destroying crockery in the kitchen.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has shifted Vicky Jain to Dimag's room. Earlier, he was part of Dil's room with his wife Ankita Lokhande.

You can watch Bigg Boss 17 on Colors TV or Jio Cinema.