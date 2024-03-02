Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Malaika Arora, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Lit Up The Wrap Party Like This

Stills from the party. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

It was a night to remember for all the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestants and the judges at the wrap party of the show. Farah Khan, who features as one of the judges on the show, shared a video from the party. The video features her fellow judges Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi dancing their hearts out. The video also features guests Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain along with contestants Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani and others. The caption on the post, "The judges of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa sure know how to rock a party! So do the contestants what a wonderful farewell to a very special season Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi #jhalakwrapparty."

Check out Farah Khan's post here:

Earlier this week, Farah Khan shared a video from the sets of film and she wrote, "Game to say Murder Mubarak. But when OG meets Gen Z hearts go dhak dhak.Wish us best of luck. Intezaar ab sirf 15th March tak."

POV: An average day on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Malaika, a former model and VJ, has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others.