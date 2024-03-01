When OG Arshad Warsi And Gen Z Sara Ali Khan Danced To Aankh Maare Together

Scenes from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan's latest Instagram post demands your full attention. The filmmaker has shared a video from the sets of the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. In the clip, Farah is joined by her fellow judges Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi, as well as the show's hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan. Bonus: the cast of Murder Mubarak – Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, and Sanjay Kapoor. They came to promote their upcoming Netflix film. It will be released on March 15. The video, shared on Instagram, opens to Farah and Sanjay Kapoor lip-syncing to the hit song - Aankh Maare O Ladka Aankh Maare. Next, Malaika and Vijay Varma join them. Towards the end, we get a glimpse of Arshad Warsi and Sara performing the hook step of their song. For the unversed, the original version of Aankh Maare O Ladka Aankh Maare was part of Arshad Warsi's 1996 movie Tere Mere Sapne. The song featured Arshad Warsi and Priya Gill.

The reprised version of the track featured Sara and Ranveer Singh in Simmba (released in 2018). Alongside the post, Farah wrote, “Came to say Murder Mubarak. But when OG meets Gen Z hearts go dhak dhak. Wish us best of luck. Intezaar ab sirf 15th march tak. [The wait is now only until March 15.]”

The official Instagram page of Murder Mubarak's production house, Maddock Films was among the first to drop a comment under the video. They wrote, “Hum sabko ye killer moment mubarak! [Congratulations to all of us on this killer moment!] ” accompanied by a burning heart and heart-eyed face emoji.

Last month, Farah Khan shared another dance video from the set of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. This clip was all about the special guest Raveena Tandon. It showcased Raveena dancing alongside judges Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, and Arshad Warsi, host Rithvik Dhanjani, and contestants Shoaib Ibrahim, Sreerama Chandra, and Sagar Parekh. All of them were performing on Shehar Ki Ladki from Raveena's film Rakshak. "When the #shaherkiladki comes on #jhalakdikhlajaa," read the text attached to the video.

Farah Khan has directed many Bollywood movies such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan, and Happy New Year.