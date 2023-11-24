The Internet Is Convinced Vijay Varma's Maldives Pics Were Taken By Tamannaah

Image instagrammed by Vijay Varma. (Courtesy: VijayVarma)

Please do not disturb Vijay Varma. The actor is currently living his best life in the Maldives.The Jaane Jaan star, on Friday, turned his Instagram family green with envy by sharing a photo album from the island nation. The slew of pictures begins with Vijay buttoning up his oversized tie-dye shirt on a beach, with a yacht in the background. In the next few clicks, Vijay can be seen posing on the beach. We also get a glimpse of the actor relishing some freshly sliced fruits. Sharing the images, Vijay wrote in Hindi, “Maldives.” While we are still unaware of who his travel companion is, fans of the actor seem convinced that Vijay has jetted off to the Maldives with his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia. Several users in the comments section even suggested that the pictures were clicked by Tamannaah.

For instance, a user said, “Nice clicks Tamannaah [Bhatia].” Another commented, “Aesi cool pics lene ki koi ninja technique hoti hai? [Is there any ninja technique to click such cool pics?]” Pointing out Tamannaah's absence in the pictures, a fan claimed, “Something is missing [laughing emoticon].” A person asked the actor, “Why alone Vijay [Varma], where is your lady love?" tagging Tamannaah.

Vijay Varma shared his vacation pictures just a few days after he was clicked with Tamannaah Bhatia on a dinner date. The Lust Stories 2 co-stars were seen twinning and winning in black. In the video, which is doing the rounds on the internet, Tamannaah can be seen joining Vijay for pictures. The couple was all smiles as the paparazzi complimented them and said: "Nice jodi (nice couple)." You can watch the video here.

Earlier this month, the couple marked their ramp debut together at the opening ceremony of Jio World Plaza. Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia turned showstoppers for fashion designer duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore. Needless to say, they set the internet ablaze.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia sparked dating rumours after they were first spotted together at a New Year's Eve party last year. Soon after this, speculations grew stronger as they were spotted together at various public appearances. Finally, during the promotional event of Lust Stories 2, the couple surprised their fans by making the relationship official.

On the work front, Vijay Varma was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Last month the actor announced his first Tamil film, tentatively titled Suriya 43. The film directed by Sudha Kongara also features Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, and Nazriya Nazim. Vijay will also be seen in Karisma Kapoor's Murder Mubarak and Mirzapur 3.