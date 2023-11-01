About Last Night: Tamannaah And Vijay Varma Walked The Ramp Together

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma pictured at the event.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah are pure goals. On Tuesday, all eyes were on the couple as they walked the ramp together at the opening ceremony of Jio World Plaza. The Lust Stories 2 stars turned showstoppers for fashion designer duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore. TBH, they set the Internet ablaze. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Vijay looks handsome in a monotone striped pantsuit and tie with formal black shoes. Tamannaah, on the other hand, made our hearts skip a beat in a sheer co-ord set. The pictures were shared by the official page of Jio World Plaza. The note read, “Abraham and Thakore's Body Language Collection displayed meticulous craftsmanship as the designer duo used ikat, badla and fine cutwork over a monotone palette. Tres Chic!”

Before this, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah's adorable moment on the red carpet stole our hearts. Several videos and pictures, showing Tamannaah helping Vijay fix a rosette on his jacket ruled our timelines. In the video, we can hear paps complementing the couple by saying, “Nice jodi”. One of them says, “Kya baat hai [What a moment]”. Another said, “Both of you are looking beautiful”. Towards the end, a pap gives the verdict "Aaj yehi chalega [It's the moment of the day]". ICYMI, Tamannaah also made an appearance with Vijay Varma at his Netflix film Jaane Jaan's screening. The two flashed their million-dollar smiles for the lensmen.

For those who don't know, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah sparked dating rumours, after the two were first spotted together at a New Year's Eve party last year. With some of the public appearances together, these speculations grew stronger. Finally, they surprised the fans by making the relationship official public during the promotion of Lust Stories 2.

Vijay Varma was last seen in Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. Next, Vijay Varma has Suriya 43. Tamannaah was last seen in Disney+Hotstar series Aakhri Sach.