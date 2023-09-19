At Jaane Jaan Screening, Vijay Varma's Plus One Was His Girlfriend Tamannaah

Vijay Varma with his Jaane Jaan Tamaanaah.

Some of the biggest stars of Bollywood assembled under the same roof on Monday night for the screening of the much-awaited Netflix film Jaane Jaan. As celebrities arrived for the big night, Darlings star Vijay Varma was accompanied by none other than his real-life Jaane Jaan Tamannaah. Vijay Varma, who is all set to star opposite Kareena Kapoor for the first time in Jaane Jaan, flashed his brightest smile as he walked the red carpet of the screening with his girlfriend Tamannaah. For the night, Tamannaah slipped into a lovely blue dress while her boyfriend Vijay complemented her in a floral suit. The couple made heads turn as they posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Here are some pictures of one of Bollywood's most endearing couples from last night:

Besides, Vijay and Tamannaah, Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan also marked their presence at the event. Here's how the Bollywood male stars looked:

Tamannaah and Vijay, who made their relationship public during the promotions of Lust Stories 2, are often spotted attending events together as each other's plus one. The duo was recently spotted at the GQ Best Dressed 2023 event.

Here are some pictures from the night:

Tamannaah And Vijay Varma's dating rumours began after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December last year and shared pictures from it.

The actress confirmed that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma during an interview with Film Companion earlier this year and she said, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen."

Tamannaah recently starred in the hit Jailer song Kaavaalaa alongside Rajinikanth. She also featured in Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar, which was released the same day as Jailer.