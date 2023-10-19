Viral: Tamannaah Helps Vijay Varma Fix Jacket In Adorable Red Carpet Moment. "Nice Jodi ," Say Paps

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma at the event

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma, the new pair of tinsel town, never fail to set couple goals. The couple marked their presence together at a recent event. The video from the event is going viral for obvious reasons. In the video, we can see Tamannaah helping to fix a rosette on Vijay Varma's jacket. The paparazzi got the million-dollar moment to capture and their one-liners in the video made it more enterataining. In the video we can hear the paparazzi complimenting the couple with words like, "nice jodi", "kya baat hai (What a moment)", "both of you are looking beautiful." Tamannaah looked stunning as she opted for a floral dress. Vijay Varma added a dash of style with shades and his printed shirt. The couple were all smiles for the shutterbugs. At the end of the video, the paparazzi gave the verdict "Aaj yehi chalega (It's the moment of the day)" when Tamannaah was trying to fix the rosette one more time on Vijay Varma's jacket.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah made an appearance together at the former's Netflix flim Jaane Jaan screening last month. For the night, Tamannaah slipped into a lovely blue dress while her boyfriend Vijay complemented her in a floral suit. The couple made heads turn as they posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. Take a look:

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah sparked dating rumours when they were first spotted together at a New Year Eve party last year. The speculations grew stronger as the couple made a few public appearances together. Finally, they made their relationship public during the promotions of Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's Instagram exchange keep getting better and better. Vijay Varma posted a few pictures of himself from a special shoot and asked his Instafam for captions. Tamannaah didn't let the opportunity go in vain and dropped a comment, "Mind blueing" (punned the word "mind blowing"). Take a look at Vijay's post here:

About Vijay Varma, Tamannaah said to Film Companion, "He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Tamannaah also said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."