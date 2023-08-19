Vijay Varma On Limelight On His Relationship With Tamannaah: 'Trying To Get Used To It'

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah at the screening of Kaalkoot

Vijay Varma is in limelight for his personal and professional lives. The Dahaad star has been delivering power-packed performances in series and films one after another. At the same time, his relationship with Lust Stories 2 co-star Tamannaah has put him in the middle of the conversation. Asked about his fans' interest in his personal life by The Indian Express, Vijay said to them, "First of all, it's news to me that we are one of the most sought after couples. It's very humbling and very nice but I wasn't used to it when it first happened, I was very used to roaming around on my own. We go out together and we tend to get a lot of attention..." Asked how he handles all these attention, Vijay Varma replied, "I am not particularly comfortable but I am just trying to get used to it."

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah sparked dating rumours when they were first spotted together at a New Year Eve party last year. The speculations grew stronger as the couple made a few public appearances together. Finally, they made their relationship public during the promotions of Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's Instagram exchanges keep getting better and better. A few days back, Vijay Varma posted a few pictures of himself from a special shoot and asked his Instafam for captions. Tamannaah didn't let the opportunity go in vain and dropped a comment, "Mind blueing" (punned the word "mind blowing"). Take a look at Vijay's post here:

About Vijay Varma, Tamannaah said to Film Companion, "He is a person whom I care about deeply. He is my happy place." Tamannaah also said, "He (Vijay Varma) is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who really came to me with all his guard down, then it became really easy for me to let all my guard down."

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma said to GQ magazine, "I am happy and madly in love with her." Vijay Varma, who shot to fame for portraying notorious guys on the screen, described his new phase of life with these words, "I call this my 'I've ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era' phase of life."

Tamannaah recently attended the special screening of Vijay Varma's web series Kaalkoot. The new couple of tinsel town hugged each other, shared a smile and posed together for the shutterbugs at the event. They were also spotted at a movie date on Friday.