Vijay Varma To Co-Star With Suriya And Dulquer Salmaan In His First Tamil Film

Vijay Varma shared this image. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

To all the Vijay Varma fans out there, we have amazing news for you. The actor is elated about his first Tamil film, tentatively titled Suriya43. The Sudha Kongara directorial also stars Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil and his wife Nazriya Nazim. Vijay Varma has announced the big news by sharing an illustrative motion poster on Instagram. The clip not only introduces the star cast but also hints at what fans can expect from Suriya43. Sharing the video, Vijay Varma wrote, “Here we go. Happy to be a part of Suriya43 alongside such talented people. Let's make it epic.”

Sharing the same video on Instagram Stories, Vijay Varma wrote, “My first Tamil film…I couldn't have asked for a better team. So excited Sudha Kongara.” He ended the post by tagging his co-stars Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim.

Screenshot of Vijay Varma's Instagram story.

Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan has re-shared Vijay Varma's post and wrote, “It is going to be super special.” To this, he replied, “DQ,” along with a red heart and hugging face emoticon.

Screenshot of Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram story

On Thursday, Suriya announced his upcoming film by sharing the illustrative motion video on X (formerly Twitter). The Tamil superstar wrote, “Dear all, we are excited! Joining hands with Sudha Kongara again in a GV Prakash musical, his 100th! SO looking forward to working with my brother Dulquer Salmaan & the talented Nazriya Nazim & the performance champ Vijay Varma…Glad 2D Entertainment is producing this special film!”

Dear all we are excited! Joining hands with @Sudha_Kongara again in a @gvprakash musical, his 100th! SO looking forward to work with my brother @dulQuer & the talented #Nazriya & the performance champ @MrVijayVarma Glad @2D_ENTPVTLTD is producing this special film! #Jyotika… pic.twitter.com/wW9iu0jMeR — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) October 26, 2023

It must be noted that Suriya43 marks the second collaboration between Suriya and Sudha Kongara. Earlier, they worked in the 2020 action film Soorarai Pottru.

Meanwhile, Vijay Varma was last seen in Sujoy Gosh's Jaane Jaan. The actor shared the screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor. He will also be seen in Karisma Kapoor's Murder Mubarak, and Mirzapur season 3.