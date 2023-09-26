Only Jaane Jaan Kareena Kapoor Can Make Vijay Varma Dance On Screen. The Internet Wants More Please

Kareena Kapoor with Vijay Varma. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

We are glad to hear that Vijay Varma knows “the Kareena Kapoor rule.” The actor, who recently stepped into the shoes of Inspector Karan Anand in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, opened up about the Karaoke bar dance sequence in the film. Sharing some behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of Jaane Jaan, Vijay Varma confessed that he “never danced on-screen before Jaane Jaan”. The actor also revealed that the dancing bit wasn't even written in the script, and director Sujoy Ghosh broke the news to him on the sets, following which he [Vijay Varma] protested. “But, when Kareena Kapoor asks you to dance, you dance, that's the rule,” Vijay Varma added. Along with the Karaoke bar scene in Jaane Jaan, he wrote, “I never danced on-screen before Jaane Jaan. I was always too shy…I still am. It wasn't even written in the script! I would have prepared myself in that case. Sujoy Ghosh broke the news to me on the set and I protested…But when Kareena Kapoor asks you to dance…You dance. That's the rule.”

Jaane Jaan marked Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma's first project together. The crime thriller also featured Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaane Jaan is currently streaming on Netflix.

Fans are in awe of Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma's on-screen pairing. Reacting to the post, an Instagram user wrote, "The chemistry between you and Kareena Kapoor in these scenes was just." Another person said, "You guys should really do a movie together please. A nice romance please. A complex one maybe. But a romance please." A fan said, "You both look so good together that I crave more screen time of you two together."

Many fans lauded Vijay Varma's dashing performance in the Karaoke bar scene. A fan wrote, "If this is you without prep, what will you be with prep! Loved this scene and you in it." "Bro ate and left no crumbs!" read a comment.

Before this, Kareena Kapoor shared a “glimpse of the madness behind the scenes of Jaane Jaan.” Posting the video, which captured the star cast having a blast, the actress wrote, “Just a glimpse of the madness behind the scenes of Jaane Jaan. Thank you for the crazy love and all the support.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Film Companion, Vijay Varma revealed that he wanted to have a family after watching Kareena Kapoor with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and their children, Taimur and Jeh, on the sets of Jaane Jaan. He said, "I wanted to have a family, make a family right after." Vijay Varma also spoke about the bond shared between Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. “Saif was there to babysit the kids when she was shooting, and very lovely to see the entire family. The little one was on the set holding a mic and trying to sing. So, it was a very beautiful environment,” he said.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “A taut script, spiffy dialogues, first-rate performances and a keen sense of place serve to enhance the mystery that surrounds a lonesome math teacher who goes about his daily chores with mechanical detachment and a woman who moves in next door and becomes an object of silent, obsession for the reclusive man.”