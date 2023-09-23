Vijay Varma On Seeing Kareena Kapoor And Fam On Jaane Jaan Sets: 'I Wanted To Have A Family'

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Vijay Varma, who was recently seen sharing screen space with Kareena Kapoor, in a recent interview with The Film Companion, expressed his wish to start a family after seeing Kareena Kapoor with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and their children, Taimur and Jeh, on the sets of Jaane Jaan. In the interview, Vijay Varma said, "I wanted to have a family, make a family right after." He corroborated his answer by describing the bond the he witnessed the Kapoor clan sharing during the shoot of Jaane Jaan. “Saif was there to babysit the kids when she was shooting, and very lovely to see the entire family. The little one was on the set holding a mic and trying to sing. So, it was a very beautiful environment.”

Vijay Varma, in a recent interview, also spoke about working with the Kapoor sisters. The actor said that his experience “has been like a fairy tale.” He told News18, “Kareena and Karisma have years of experience behind them, which is amazing. They know the business and the camera and they understand how to work around it so beautifully. It was delightful to just watch the both of them at work. I managed to have informal, off-camera moments with them which were very nice as well. I grew up watching and seeti maaroing to both of their films and to work with them now has been like a fairy tale.”

Meanwhile, NDTV Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of Jaane Jaan wrote, "Jaane Jaan explores the debilitating isolation of a man lost in his own world as well as the pitfalls in the way of a woman determined to put her troubled past behind her. Multiple dualities - protector-predator, victim-perpetrator, friend-foe and genius-oddball - are central to the twisted plot."

The film is based on the third novel of Keigo Higashino's Detective Galileo series, The Devotion of Suspect X. It is streaming on Netflix. Jaane Jaan marks the second collaboration between Vijay Varma and Sujoy Ghosh. The duo previously worked together in Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah Bhatia was also a part of the project.