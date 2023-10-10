Vijay Varma's LOL 'Body Kahan Hai' Post - The Comments Are As Funny

Vijay shared the image. (Courtesy: VijayVarma)

It seems Vijay Varma has finally found an answer to the million-dollar question — “Body kahan hai? [Where is the body?] – in his recently released Jaane Jaan. In the Sujoy Ghosh film, the actor plays the role of a Mumbai Police detective, Karan Anand, who goes to Kalimpong in search of a wanted man. During the mission, he puts all his cards on the table. But the mystery behind the hidden body, in the film, was not revealed. Now, Vijay Varma has shared a post for everyone asking, “Body kahan hai? after watching Jaane Jaan.” The actor has dropped a series of shirtless pictures of himself. Vijay Varma is showing his chiselled and toned body. Along with the pics, the actor said, “For everyone asking “Body kahan hai!??” after watching Jaane Jaan.” Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor, who plays Maya D'Souza in the film, dropped a bunch of laughing and rainbow emojis. “This caption [heart eyes]” she added. Made In Heaven 2 star Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju dropped laughing emoticons in the comments.

Kubbra Sait commented: “Hahahahhahahahahahah BHOOT AAYA!”

The official account of Netflix said, “​​We always knew the inspector would crack the case.”

Meanwhile, a fan asked, “Body kaha hai?”

Another declared, “Body ki zaroorat hi nahi hai sir, you are natural and real, bas wohi chahiye [Your genuine nature is more than enough for us.]”

Fans also asked Vijay Varma about his missing abs.

“Boys after going to the gym for 2 days,” read a comment.

A person wrote, "Bhai body banana bhul gaye kya? [Did you forget to hit the gym?]

Another Instagram user stated, "Yehi hai woh ladke Jo 2 din gym jaakar selfie leke caption daalte hai 'I don't sweat, I sparkle' [These people go to the gym for 2 days and post a selfie with the caption, 'I don't sweat, I sparkle]"

"Body washroom mein mirror ke saamne [Body is in the washroom, in front of the mirror]," a fan wrote.

"Aise body ka kya fyada jab [What is the point of the body when] you can't become my husband," read another hilarious comment.

A week ago, Vijay Varma shared a video capturing all that went into creating his “on-screen character Karan Anand's physicality”. The Instagram Reels featured glimpses of his fitness training as well as the martial arts sessions. He wrote, “A lot went into creating Karan's physicality. Grilling training sessions and working through pain. Turned out to be the most satisfying experience. I had the best support from Prateek Parma, the action director. Rujuta Diwekar and Jinal Shah who helped me with nutrition and discipline. Ivan Fernandes my trainer And Arun my Physio. #Jaane Jaan streaming on Netflix Edit Kamera Krishnaka.”

Apart from Vijay Varma and Kareena Kapoor, the crime thriller also featured Jaideep Ahlawat. Jaane Jaan is based on the third novel of Keigo Higashino's Detective Galileo series, The Devotion of Suspect X.