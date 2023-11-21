Vijay Varma And Tamannaah, Twinning In Black, On A Dinner Date

Vijay and Tamannaah pictured

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah, the favourites of the shutterbugs, were pictured together on a dinner date recently. The Lust Stories 2 co-stars were twinning in black. The video of the two is already viral. In the video, we can see Tamannaah and Vijay Varma smiling for the cameras. The paparazzi compliment them with these words, "nice jodi (nice couple)," "black level". Tamannaah matched her backless black top with black pants while Vijay Varma was dressed in black. In the video, the couple can be seen moving towards their cars hand-in-hand.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah are spotted together often at screenings, parties and award functions. They keep the paparazzi's requests of posing together. Last month a video went viral in which Tamannaah can be seen fixing a rosette on Vijay Varma's jacket. The paparazzi got the million-dollar moment to capture and their one-liners in the video made it more enterataining. In the video we can hear the paparazzi complimenting the couple with words like, "nice jodi", "kya baat hai (What a moment)", "both of you are looking beautiful." Tamannaah looked stunning as she opted for a floral dress. Vijay Varma added a dash of style with shades and his printed shirt. The couple were all smiles for the shutterbugs. At the end of the video, the paparazzi give the verdict "Aaj yehi chalega (It's the moment of the day)" when Tamannaah can be seen trying to fix the rosette one more time on Vijay Varma's jacket. Take a look:

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah made an appearance together at the former's Netflix flim Jaane Jaan screening last month. For the night, Tamannaah slipped into a lovely blue dress while her boyfriend Vijay complemented her in a floral suit. The couple made heads turn as they posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah sparked dating rumours when they were first spotted together at a New Year Eve party last year. The speculations grew stronger as the couple made a few public appearances together. Finally, they made their relationship public during the promotions of Lust Stories 2.