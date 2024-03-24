When Karan Johar Told Friend Rani Mukerji That He Loved Her Voice

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: ambikasukumar)

Rani Mukerji, in a recent interview with Galatta India, talked about being dubbed in the initial years of her career for films like Ghulam alongside Aamir Khan. While talking about her experience, she however also talked about her close friend and director Karan Johar's role in her career. Calling him the first director, who decided to retain her original voice and not dub over it. She said when Karan learned that Rani's voice was being dubbed by someone else, he was puzzled. “I said maybe they don't like my voice. And he said I love your voice; you will dub for my movie. I am very glad that Karan being Karan took that call. Because if even in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai my voice would be dubbed, then it would get very difficult to convince other people to have my voice back,” she said.

Rani Mukerji, who spoke about her miscarriage last year at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, once again opened up about the traumatic experience in her interview with Galatta India. Rani Mukerji revealed that she tried for a second baby for almost seven years. Speaking to Galatta India, Rani said, "Of course, it's difficult. I tried for a second baby for almost seven years. My daughter is eight years old now, and when she was one or one-and-a-half, I tried for my second, and I kept trying, and I finally got pregnant and then I lost the baby. Obviously, it was a very, very testing time for me. And also, I'm not very young, though I look young."

Rani added, "I'm going to turn 46, it's not an age where I can have a baby. It is traumatic for me that I can't give a sibling to my daughter, and it really pains me. But we have to always be grateful for what we have. For me, Adira is my miracle child, and I'm really happy I have her. I'm working on that, and I'm telling myself that yes, Adira is enough."

Rani Mukerji is popular for films like Hello Brother, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai, Chalo Ishq Ladaaye, Chori Chori, LOC: Kargil, to name a few. She has been married to Adity Chopra since 2014. They are parents to daughter Adira.