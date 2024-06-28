Suhana Khan Parties With Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda In London. Watch

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: jviciouslady)

Suhana Khan is currently holidaying in London. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The rumoured couple were spotted partying at a nightclub in London. Several photos and videos have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the videos, Suhana and Agastya are seen dancing.

The actress looks stunning as ever in a white top teamed with blue denims. Agastya, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a black shirt paired with pants.

So apparently Khans fam is still in London. Suhana from last night #SuhanaKhanpic.twitter.com/eyDcEBPdQ1 — •Just• | viciouslady (@jviciouslady) June 27, 2024

The dating rumours about Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda began circulating when they began filming their debut movie The Archies.

On the work front, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their acting debuts with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Set in 1960s India, the movie follows Archie and his friends as they navigate romance, friendship, and the threat of development looming over their beloved park. They starred alongside Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.

Up next, Agastya will be seen in Ikkis.