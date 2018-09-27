The 2 Little Ice Cream-Eating Bachchans In Amitabh Bachchan's Pic Have Come A Long Way

Abhishek Bachchan with sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda (Courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Highlights "Did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud," wrote Big B Shweta Bachchan Nanda will soon release her first novel The photo shared by Big B has been liked by Priyanka Chopra

Amitabh Bachchan has made the most perfect use of Throwback Thursday (and we are glad). The 75-year-old actor shared a million dollar photo of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and his son Abhishek Bachchan from when they were very, very young. In his heartfelt post dedicated to Shweta and Abhishek, Amitabh Bachchan expressed how they have made him "proud". "When daughter Shweta places her first book in your hands; when she inaugurates her own clothing design brand; when son Abhishek moves you to tears by his brilliance in film Manmarziyaan, you wonder as you see them and their innocence in this snapshot, did we ever conceive that they would one day make us proud as they have today," read Amitabh Bachchan's post. In the monochrome photo shared by Big B, little Shweta and Abhishek can be seen relishing every bite of their ice cream. The photo has been liked by Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who recently launched her new fashion line in collaboration with close friend Monisha Jaisingh, will also release her debut novel Paradise Towers soon. Shweta, 44, is the elder daughter of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. She is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and are parents to Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda.

Abhishek Bachchan, 43, is two years Shweta's junior. The actor made his comeback after a span of two years with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. The film which released this month mostly opened to positive reviews from the critics. Abhishek Bachchan is married to actress Aishwarya Rai and are parents to six-year-old Aaradhya.

Amitabh Bachchan often delights his Instafam with pictures from his family photo archives. Remember Big B's post dedicated to his daughter Shweta when she launched her fashion line? Or his post for his daughter on her 44th birthday?

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing for the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, which also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sana Fatima Shaikh. Amitabh Bachchan also has Brahmastra, Badla and Jhund in the line-up.