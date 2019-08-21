Seen These Pics From Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Yet?

Highlights
- Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared pics from Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding
- They celebrated 33 years of their designer label
- They also wrote about their relations with the Bachchans
Our Wednesday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon some priceless throwback pictures from the wedding of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The memorable pictures, which feature Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan along with Abhishek-Aishwarya, were shared by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who took a trip down the memory lane to celebrate 33 years of their designer label. Posting the pictures, the designer duo wrote: "2007: A wedding beyond a fairy-tale! Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the Bachchans go a long way. Jaya Bachchan embraced their work ever since the opening of their first boutique, Mata Hari. 'The Boys,' as she affectionately calls them, have known Abhishek and Shweta since they were kids. So designing for Abhishek's wedding with Aishwarya was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying experience for the duo." Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in the year 2007 and the couple welcomed their first child Aaradhya in 2011.
The designers even shared the details of Abhishek Bachchan's blue silver brocade short sherwani and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's embroidered pastel resham ghagra: "In the picture above, they dressed the groom in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls. For Aishwarya, they created an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones and a dupatta that was just as rich in details."
2007: A wedding beyond a fairy-tale! We are immensely thankful to Abhishek and Aishwarya for sharing these never before seen images from their Sangeet. Abu Sandeep not only designed the clothes, but they added their creative charm to the decor as well. The three months of joyous preparation for this event was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying time for the duo. It was a truly precious, personal and pleasant experience. In the picture above, Abhishek is matchlessly dapper in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls, while Aishwarya exudes pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details. Abhishek looks princely as ever and Aishwarya remains reminiscent of a goddess in all her bridal glory. The wedding was an epitome of glamour and grace and the memory of it remains fresh in our hearts. @bachchan @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @amitabhbachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #craftsmanship #original #couture #classic #handmade #handembroidery #fairytale #wedding #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #brocade #resham #gota #sherwani #sequins #stones #ghaghra
Last week, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared glimpses from Shweta Bachchan Nanda's big fat wedding. Here are the aforementioned pictures:
1997: The Bride wore White! Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari. A pathbreaking ensemble which made the statement that white is absolutely auspicious. @shwetabachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #Indian #original #couture #always #classic #handmade #handembroidery #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #white #Chikankari #floral #veil #Chikanwork #shwetabachchan
1997: A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Jaya Bachchan for sharing these pictures from Shweta and Nikhil's Sangeet with us. Their wedding was the first ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family. The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it's glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship. Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern. "It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasy" - Abu and Sandeep @shwetabachchan @bachchan @nikhil_nanda #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #anniversary #design #fashion #original #couture #always #classic #handmade #handembroidery #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #gold #brocade #khinkhaab #ghaghra #classical #traditional #zardozi #vasli #tendrilpattern #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan #nikhilnanda
Shweta Bachchan married businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997 and they are parents to daughter Navya and son Agastya.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.