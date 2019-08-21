Seen These Pics From Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Wedding Yet?

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Image courtesy: abujanisandeepkhosla)

Our Wednesday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon some priceless throwback pictures from the wedding of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The memorable pictures, which feature Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan along with Abhishek-Aishwarya, were shared by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, who took a trip down the memory lane to celebrate 33 years of their designer label. Posting the pictures, the designer duo wrote: "2007: A wedding beyond a fairy-tale! Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the Bachchans go a long way. Jaya Bachchan embraced their work ever since the opening of their first boutique, Mata Hari. 'The Boys,' as she affectionately calls them, have known Abhishek and Shweta since they were kids. So designing for Abhishek's wedding with Aishwarya was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying experience for the duo." Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in the year 2007 and the couple welcomed their first child Aaradhya in 2011.

The designers even shared the details of Abhishek Bachchan's blue silver brocade short sherwani and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's embroidered pastel resham ghagra: "In the picture above, they dressed the groom in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls. For Aishwarya, they created an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones and a dupatta that was just as rich in details."

Last week, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared glimpses from Shweta Bachchan Nanda's big fat wedding. Here are the aforementioned pictures:

Shweta Bachchan married businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997 and they are parents to daughter Navya and son Agastya.

