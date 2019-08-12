Browsing Through Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Wedding Album

Highlights
- Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla shared pics from Shweta's wedding
- Their posts were to celebrate 33 years of their designer label
- Shweta Bachchan married Nikhil Nanda in 1997
We were treated to more priceless photos from Shweta Bachchan Nanda's big fat wedding as designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla took a trip down the memory lane to celebrate 33 years of their designer label. Taking us inside Shweta's wedding, the official handle of the designer duo shared details of the bridal lehenga: "For the wedding ceremony, they created ensembles that were a celebration of regal grace and handcrafted embroideries. Shweta Bachchan wore a velvet ghagra and blouse in maroon. Tiny butis embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble." Shweta Bachchan married businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple are parents to daughter Navya and son Agastya.
They styled Jaya Bachchan in an "exquisite red bandhini ghagra sari with lavish floral zardozi embroidery." In one of the photos, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen performing rituals at Shweta's wedding.
1997: More from the spectacular wedding of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda! "Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta's mamas. We've known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts"Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!"- Abu & Sandeep The duo channeled their devotion to detail into every aspect of the fabulous arrangements. Both the couture and the decor reflected the magic of their maximalist philosophy. For the wedding ceremony, they created ensembles that were a celebration of regal grace and handcrafted embroideries. Shweta Bachchan wore a velvet ghagra and blouse in maroon. Tiny booties embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble. And for the mother of the bride, Jaya Bachchan, an exquisite red bandhini ghagra sari with lavish floral zardozi embroidery. @shwetabachchan @nikhil_nanda @amitabhbachchan @bachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #anniversary #traditional #bridal #red #velvet #ghaghra #maroon #blouse #resham #badla #crystals #frenchnet #bandhanighaghra #floral #zardozi #embroidery #jayabachchan #amitabhbachchan #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan #nikhilnanda
Another post on Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Instagram features a stunning photo of Jaya Bachchan with mom-to-be Shweta from just "four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli." Details of Shweta's outfit are stunning indeed, as shared by the designers: "Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride's fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif."
1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble. Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride's fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother's saree. This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @navyananda Photography: @ashok.salian #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #Indian #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #white #Chikankari #gotawork #Zardoziwork #flowermotif #Chikanwork #jayabachchan #shwetabachchan #naavyananda
Pages from Shweta's mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were also shared by the designers. They designed outfits for not only the bride but also the entire Bachchan family.
1997: The Bride wore White! Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari. A pathbreaking ensemble which made the statement that white is absolutely auspicious. @shwetabachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #Indian #original #couture #always #classic #handmade #handembroidery #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #white #Chikankari #floral #veil #Chikanwork #shwetabachchan
1997: A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Jaya Bachchan for sharing these pictures from Shweta and Nikhil's Sangeet with us. Their wedding was the first ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family. The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it's glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship. Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern. "It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasy" - Abu and Sandeep @shwetabachchan @bachchan @nikhil_nanda #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #anniversary #design #fashion #original #couture #always #classic #handmade #handembroidery #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #gold #brocade #khinkhaab #ghaghra #classical #traditional #zardozi #vasli #tendrilpattern #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan #nikhilnanda
Needless to say that Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are the Bachchans' most preferred designers as they are often spotted attending big fat Indian weddings in designer-coordinated ensembles from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's collections. Shweta walked the ramp for the designers earlier this year and spotted cheering for her from the front row were Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with fictional novel Paradise Towers last year. She has also launched a fashion label named MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.
Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.