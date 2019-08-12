Browsing Through Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Wedding Album

Shweta Bachchan from her wedding day (courtesy abujanisandeepkhosla)

We were treated to more priceless photos from Shweta Bachchan Nanda's big fat wedding as designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla took a trip down the memory lane to celebrate 33 years of their designer label. Taking us inside Shweta's wedding, the official handle of the designer duo shared details of the bridal lehenga: "For the wedding ceremony, they created ensembles that were a celebration of regal grace and handcrafted embroideries. Shweta Bachchan wore a velvet ghagra and blouse in maroon. Tiny butis embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble." Shweta Bachchan married businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple are parents to daughter Navya and son Agastya.

They styled Jaya Bachchan in an "exquisite red bandhini ghagra sari with lavish floral zardozi embroidery." In one of the photos, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan can be seen performing rituals at Shweta's wedding.

Another post on Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Instagram features a stunning photo of Jaya Bachchan with mom-to-be Shweta from just "four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli." Details of Shweta's outfit are stunning indeed, as shared by the designers: "Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride's fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif."

Pages from Shweta's mehendi and sangeet ceremonies were also shared by the designers. They designed outfits for not only the bride but also the entire Bachchan family.

Needless to say that Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are the Bachchans' most preferred designers as they are often spotted attending big fat Indian weddings in designer-coordinated ensembles from Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's collections. Shweta walked the ramp for the designers earlier this year and spotted cheering for her from the front row were Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with fictional novel Paradise Towers last year. She has also launched a fashion label named MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising.

