Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breaks Instagram Silence As Abhishek Bachchan's 'Lucky Charm'

Aishwarya with Abhishek Bachchan (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb )

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first Instagram post in two months arrived a day after Jaipur Pink Panthers had a glorious victory over U Mumba in Monday's Pro-Kabaddi League match. For her congratulatory post, Aishwarya zeroed in on a few photos of husband Abhishek Bachchan, who owns the kabaddi team, cheering for his team during yesterday's match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. "Atta boys... yay, Pink Panthers... God bless," Aishwarya captioned her post, which Abhishek acknowledged with an adorable comment: "Our lucky charm." Aww, how cute is that! Jaipur Pink Panthers won the match against U Mumba with a score of 42-23. Jaipur Pink Panther's next match is with Bengal Warriors on July 27.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post here. Posted on Tuesday morning, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post has over 1.7 lakh likes in just a few hours:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan previous Instagram post was on her mother's birthday in May ahead of which, she had often filled up her feed with adorable family photos of Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya, who doesn't have social media accounts on Twitter or Facebook, debuted on Instagram in May last year.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the much talked about Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan reunion in the upcoming movie Gulab Jamun, which is to be directed by Anurag Kashyap. Aishwarya and Abhishek have co-starred in films such as Guru, Kuch Na Kaaho, Raavan and Dhoom 2. Abhishek will next be seen in Amazon Prime series Breathe 2 while Fanney Khan remains Aishwarya's last movie.

