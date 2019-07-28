Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Cheer For Abhishek's Kabaddi Team. See Pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb )

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya sent in good wishes for husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. The actress posted a photograph with Aaradhya on Instagram as they cheered for her husband's kabaddi team. Showing team spirit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were wearing team jerseys and were cheering for him. Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the image, calling them his "good luck charms." And the charm worked as Abhishek's Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a big win over Bengal Warriors during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Saturday.

Congratulating the team, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a group picture with the players. She wrote: "God bless boys... Shine on Pink Panthers."

On the film front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan, which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam's ambitious project Ponniyin Selvan.

