A Bob Biswas Origin Story, Starring Abhishek Bachchan With A Shah Rukh Khan Touch. Full Kahaani Here

Shah Rukh Khan with Abhishek Bachchan. (Image courtesy: redchilliesent)

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is on the roll. The 43-year-old actor is all set to star in Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment film Bob Biswas, which was announced on Monday. The official Twitter handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared the update, which was re-posted by Shah Rukh and Abhishek on their respective Twitter pages with their own messages. "Excited to announce my next film, Bob Biswas. Can't wait to get started... Working with many favourites," Abhishek tweeted while Shah Rukh wrote, "Bob Biswas is coming to 'kill it!' Happy to associate with Bound Script Production (owned by Sujoy Ghosh) to bring Bob Biswas, played by Abhishek Bachchan and directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh (Sujoy Ghosh's daughter)."

Going by Shah Rukh's additional caption, it appears that Bob Biswas is a standalone film on the character, which was first introduced by Sujoy Ghosh in his 2012 film Kahaani. Remember the cold-blooded contract killer Bob Biswas, played by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee? The eerie character is a favourite with Bollywood pop culture enthusiasts and his signature dialogue, before he pulled the trigger on his target, "Nomoshkar, ek minute" is often used in memes. In fact, Red Chillies Entertainment's announcement post also begins with "Nomoshkar..."

Take a look at Shah Rukh's tweet here:

As of now, no details about the film's plot have been verified. As per an IANS report, Bob Biswas is slated to go on the floors in early 2020 and it will release in the same year.

Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan have co-starred in several films together including Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Happy New Year. Apart from Bob Biswas, Abhishek Bachchan is making The Big Bull, produced by Ajay Devgn.

