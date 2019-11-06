Abhishek Bachchan Vs Troll Who Called Him 'Unemployed': Abhishek Wins. It's Not Even Close

Keep calm and learn the art of dealing with trolls from Abhishek (courtesy bachchan)

Keep calm and learn the art of dealing with trolls from Abhishek Bachchan. The 43-year-old actor, who often shuts down haters on social media for their attempts to troll him, did something similar recently. Abhishek, who was last seen in 2018 film Manmarziyaan, shared a Monday motivation post on Twitter, with a quote borrowed from producer-filmmaker Ali Baluch, when a netizen called him "unemployed". "Have a purpose, have a goal. Something impossible you want to accomplish then prove to the world that it's not impossible," read Abhishek's post while a response to it said: "What do you call a person who is happy on a Monday? Unemployed!" Abhishek responded to the tweet within half an hour with his own definition of being happy on a Monday - "Nah! Disagree. Somebody who loves doing whatever they are doing."

Here's what went down on Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter:

Nah! Disagree. Somebody who loves doing whatever they are doing. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 4, 2019

Last year, Abhishek shut down a troll, who called Manmarziyaan a "flop" film, in these words: "Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you."

With all due respect kind sir, I would expect an esteemed doctor such as yourself to study all the facts and figures before proclaiming anything. I certainly hope you do so with your patients. Learn the economics of the film before you tweet something that will embarrass you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 26, 2018

Abhishek also schooled a Twitter user once, who trolled the actor for living with his parents: "...it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself."

Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan, who may have taken it easy on the work front after Manmarziyaan, will return with an exciting project Gulab Jamun. Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will reunite on the big screen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial next. Abhishek is also looking forward to his digital debut with the second season of the web-series Breathe.

