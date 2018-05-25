Abhishek Bachchan Pins Down Troll Who Called Him 'Useless' With 'Get Well Soon' Zinger

"Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I'll be impressed," wrote Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan was trolled again on Twitter (courtesy bachchan)

It appears, trolls do have a thing for Abhishek Bachchan but that's nothing to be worried about because Abhishek knows just how to deal with them. After Rajasthan Royals' defeat at Wednesday's Indian Premier League match with Kolkata Knight Riders, a reference to the 42-year-old actor was plugged in in a tweet, which mentioned Stuart Binny. A particular Twitter user wrote: "Stuart Binny is replica of Abhishek Bachchan from Bollywood," drawing a list of similarities between the two before mentioning them as "useless". "Both got into movies/ cricket because of their father," read a part of the tweet. Abhishek Bachchan trolled the troll like a boss and said: "Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I'll be impressed. Judging by your tweets don't think you'll make it too far! Spend time improving yourself, don't worry about others. God knows, we all have our own journeys." He also added a zinger in the form of "Get well soon."

Stuart Binny is the son of former India cricketer Roger Binny and is married to sports presenter Mayanti Langer. Stuart Binny had a poor outing at the ongoing Indian Premier League so far with his team Rajasthan Royals not making it to the play-offs.

Read Abhishek's response to the troll here:
 

Following Abhishek's response, "apologies" were offered to the actor and said the tweet was apparently "just for fun."
 

This is not the first time that Abhishek Bachchan incinerated a troll like a boss. Earlier in April, he was criticised for living with his parents and this is how the Junior Bachchan dealt with it. "Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember Abhishek Bachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!" read the tweet, which now appears to be unavailable.
 

Abhishek and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share the same house as megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, which is also often frequented by Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Abhishek and Aishwarya are parents to six-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

Last seen in Housefull 3, Abhishek Bachchan's next film is Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan.
 

