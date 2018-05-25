Abhishek Bachchan Pins Down Troll Who Called Him 'Useless' With 'Get Well Soon' Zinger

Highlights
- A troll called Abhishek Bachchan "useless"
- "Spend time improving yourself," Junior Bachchan responded
- "Don't worry about others," he added
Stuart Binny is the son of former India cricketer Roger Binny and is married to sports presenter Mayanti Langer. Stuart Binny had a poor outing at the ongoing Indian Premier League so far with his team Rajasthan Royals not making it to the play-offs.
Read Abhishek's response to the troll here:
Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I'll be impressed. Judging by your tweets don't think you'll make it too far! Spend time improving yourself, don't worry about others. God knows, we all have our own journeys. Get well soon.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 24, 2018
Following Abhishek's response, "apologies" were offered to the actor and said the tweet was apparently "just for fun."
Ab that was just for funn.. Ur one of the koolest person , even I have seen tera jadu chalgya in theatres, I like the way u dress in suits, that was a joke and apologies if you feel bad, I agreed the pressure you or sachin tendulkars son has no normal person can bear.. Apologies— bobby deol (@aditaychopra) May 24, 2018
This is not the first time that Abhishek Bachchan incinerated a troll like a boss. Earlier in April, he was criticised for living with his parents and this is how the Junior Bachchan dealt with it. "Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember Abhishek Bachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!" read the tweet, which now appears to be unavailable.
Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018
Last seen in Housefull 3, Abhishek Bachchan's next film is Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan.