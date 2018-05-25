Abhishek Bachchan Pins Down Troll Who Called Him 'Useless' With 'Get Well Soon' Zinger

Abhishek Bachchan was trolled again on Twitter (courtesy bachchan)

Highlights A troll called Abhishek Bachchan "useless" "Spend time improving yourself," Junior Bachchan responded "Don't worry about others," he added

Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I'll be impressed. Judging by your tweets don't think you'll make it too far! Spend time improving yourself, don't worry about others. God knows, we all have our own journeys. Get well soon. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 24, 2018

Ab that was just for funn.. Ur one of the koolest person , even I have seen tera jadu chalgya in theatres, I like the way u dress in suits, that was a joke and apologies if you feel bad, I agreed the pressure you or sachin tendulkars son has no normal person can bear.. Apologies — bobby deol (@aditaychopra) May 24, 2018

Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018