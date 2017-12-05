Abhishek Bachchan Schools Troll Who Plugs In Aaradhya's 'Childhood'

Highlights Abhishek Bachchan gets trolled for Aaradhya A follower questioned Abhishek and Aishwarya's parenthood Abhishek slammed the troll with a perfect reply

@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood — Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

Ma'am, as far as I know... Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 4, 2017

A yeah the spellingAny thanks for the response . Most people think it but don't have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm — Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017

How mean can people sound! Ms. WHOEVER who are you to judge here? I would like to meet your kids one day too and then will I decide who has better parenting skills. @juniorbachchan and aishwarya have been doing a wonderful job in raising a cultured araadhya. — SONAL SAXENA (@sonal_rg) December 4, 2017

With all due respect, Ms Sherien Patadien, why do you think you have the right/'guts' to tell a parent what they 'should' do with their child? Your unsolicited advice is not needed, sadly. — Suyash Upadhyaya (@SuyashU) December 4, 2017

Why u r speaking ill abt the child.....kids are such pure heart.. Moreover if she is close her mom isn't it good

If u don't like her parents talk abt them don't bring that little girl in between. — shweta (@shwetadbga) December 4, 2017

Hey Abhishek... Do you really need to dignify trash comments with replies?! It gives the trashcans their 2 minutes of undeserved fame. I know it is difficult to digest such reads, but always better to ignore. — Indranil Roy (@IndranilRoy) December 4, 2017

Along with spellings, little common sense and lots of decency! Beauty without brain?? Read your tweet to ur self and think about it! — San2 (@gnsantu) December 4, 2017