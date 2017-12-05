Abhishek Bachchan Schools Troll Who Plugs In Aaradhya's 'Childhood'

Abhishek Bachchan was trolled on social media for his six-year-old daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya. (Image courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Abhishek Bachchan gets trolled for Aaradhya
  2. A follower questioned Abhishek and Aishwarya's parenthood
  3. Abhishek slammed the troll with a perfect reply
Bollywood actors have made peace with constant trolling on Twitter but recently actor Abhishek Bachchan will have not of it. Twitter has its strange reasons for trolling and on Tuesday, Abhishek was subjected to one - he was questioned about his parenting mantra, adding that Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's style of upbringing is the reason why six-year-old daughter Aaradhya is "not having a normal childhood." The troll also added that he and Aishwarya were "going for beauty without brains." Recently, pictures of Aaradhya and Aishwarya at a wedding, went viral on the Internet. Referring to Aaradhya's frequent appearances with her mother, a woman named Sherien Patadien, tweeted: "@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood."

Doting father Abhishek maintained his cool and reminded the troll that most of the schools are closed on weekends: "Ma'am, as far as I know... Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering your spelling in your tweet."
 
 

The woman refused to give up and asked Abhishek to share a few "normal pictures" of Aaradhya . "A yeah the spelling. Any thanks for the response. Most people think it but don't have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm," she wrote.
 

The follower, had many more things to say, addressed to Abhishek.

Some Twitter users supported the woman while many others slammed her and also advised her not to teach parenting to Abhishek and Aishwarya. "With all due respect, Ms Sherien Patadien, why do you think you have the right/'guts' to tell a parent what they 'should' do with their child? Your unsolicited advice is not needed, sadly," wrote one user while the other wrote: "How mean can people sound! Ms. WHOEVER who are you to judge here? I would like to meet your kids one day too and then will I decide who has better parenting skills. @juniorbachchan and aishwarya have been doing a wonderful job in raising a cultured Aaradhya."

Here's a sample of the Internet's love and support for Abhishek and Aishwarya:
 
 
 
 
 

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 and the two welcomed their first child daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in November 2011. Earlier in an interview with news agency IANS, Abhishek said that parenthood is an 'instinct.' "The greatest thing about parenthood is that it's an instinct and it just happens naturally. You learn to cope with it in your own way. If anybody asks me about tips on parenting, I just say don't worry about it, it will come naturally to you."

On the work front, Aishwarya is currently prepping for Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor

