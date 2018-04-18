Abhishek Bachchan Shuts Down Troll Who Mocked Him For Living With His Parents

In a tweet posted 12 hours before writing this, the Dhoom actor put a troll in his place for posting this tweet.
Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!- Ybn (@stillyoungest) April 17, 2018
This is how Abhishek shut the troll down:
Yes! And it's the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.- Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018
When asked by a fan why he would even reply to a troll, the actor tweeted back saying:
Sometimes- Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018
they need to be put in place.
Abhishek Bachchan's superb reply reminds us of this moment way back, when he along with actor and wife Aishwariya Rai Bachchan were interviewed by US television host Oprah Winfrey.
Comments
"Abhishek, you don't owe any explanation to anyone on why you chose to live with your parents and not separately. To be with one's parents, to be able to take care of them in their old age is not something which everyone can do. I wish I could be with my parents all the time," writer Sadhavi Khosla commented. "Absolutely agree. I am unable to live with my parents and that is my biggest pain right now," commented a Twitter user.
Click for more trending news