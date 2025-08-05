<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Day 18: Mohit Suri's Film Enters Rs 300 Crore Club On Third Monday

Mohit Suri's musical blockbuster Saiyaara, finally, entered the Rs 300 crore club on third Monday (August 4), making it one of the biggest hits of the year as well as an all-time highest grossing film led by two newcomers. The earnings of the film at the domestic box office stand at Rs 302.25 crore, as per Sacnilk.

On third Monday, Saiyaara minted Rs 2.50 crore at the box office, taking the total to Rs 302.25 crore.

The film set unprecedented records in the previous weeks. In the first week, the film set the box office on fire with Rs 172.75 crore at the box office.

The glorious run continued in its second week, crossing another Rs 100 crore mark.

Saiyaara emerged as the second-highest grossing film of the year after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

The film also set the record of being one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of the year.

At the global box office, it has already crossed the Rs 450 crore mark.

Saiyaara is facing stiff competition from Mahavtar Narsimha which earned Rs 8 crore on Monday.

Ajay Devgn's Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dharma Productions' Dhadak 2 are also making their presence felt. However, Saiyaara continues its box-office run.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

