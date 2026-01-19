Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Draws Over 1 Million Interests On BookMyShow Ahead Of Madras High Court Hearing

Despite being caught in a web of legal hurdles, actor Vijay's much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan continues to generate remarkable buzz among audiences. The film has crossed a significant milestone by registering over one million 'interests' on BookMyShow, even as its theatrical release remains uncertain.

Fans Eagerly Await Jana Nayagan's Release

A look at Jana Nayagan's BookMyShow page shows that more than one million users have clicked the 'I'm interested' option, signalling strong anticipation for the film whenever bookings open.

This surge in interest comes at a time when the film is yet to receive certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film was slated to hit theatres on January 9, but days before the scheduled date, it was revealed that the CBFC had not cleared the project and had instead referred it to a revising committee. Since then, uncertainty has loomed over the release, with no official confirmation on when audiences will finally be able to watch the film on the big screen.

Legal Roadblocks And Uncertain Release Timeline

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by the film's producer, KVN Productions LLP, seeking immediate certification for Jana Nayagan. A Bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih declined to intervene, criticising the "blistering pace" adopted by the makers and pointing out that the matter is already scheduled for hearing before the Madras High Court Division Bench on January 20.

The producer had approached the top court after the Division Bench of the Madras High Court stayed an earlier Single Bench order that directed the CBFC to certify the film without delay. With limited legal options now available, the fate of Jana Nayagan hinges on the upcoming High Court hearing.

Adding to the significance is the fact that Jana Nayagan is being touted as Vijay's final film before his full-fledged entry into politics, following the launch of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

