What's Next For Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i> After Supreme Court Setback?

After a setback from the Supreme Court today, the legal options before the makers are now limited. The film is said to be the last film of actor Vijay, who has since entered politics by floating his own party, TVK. Originally scheduled for release on January 9, the film remains unreleased due to the lack of certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The Supreme Court today dismissed the petition filed by the producer of Jana Nayagan, seeking clearance by the CBFC.

Criticising the "blistering pace" adopted by the producers, a Bench comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih refused to entertain the matter, noting that the Division Bench of the Madras High Court is scheduled to hear the case on January 20.

What Was The Plea Before The Supreme Court?

The petition was filed by the film's producer, KVN Productions LLP, challenging the Madras High Court Division Bench's order, which had stayed the Single Bench's direction to the CBFC to certify the film immediately.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the filmmakers, submitted that it is a long-settled industry practice to announce release dates even before CBFC clearance. He stated that over 5,000 theatres had already been booked.

However, the Bench, led by Justice Datta, took exception to the speed with which the Single Bench had disposed of the matter within a single day.

Justice Datta further pointed out that the CBFC Chairperson's order dated January 6, referring the film to the Revising Committee, had not been challenged by the filmmakers.

In response, Mr Rohatgi submitted that the communication from the CBFC received on January 5, stating that the film had been referred to the Revising Committee, had in fact been challenged. He argued that this communication was the same as the Chairperson's order dated January 6, which was uploaded subsequently.

However, an unconvinced Justice Datta observed that the writ petition ought to have been amended to specifically challenge the January 6 order.

What Next?

The Division Bench of the Madras High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on January 20.

At present, the only legal option available to the producers is to present their case before the High Court on that date.

The sole relief from today's hearing is that the Supreme Court has observed that the Division Bench of the High Court may endeavour to decide the appeal on January 20 itself.

Once a final decision is delivered by the High Court, the situation regarding the release of the film will become clearer.

If the High Court grants relief to the filmmakers, the film may be released soon thereafter. However, if the Division Bench rules against them, the producers may have to either approach the Supreme Court again or await CBFC certification.

Madras High Court Proceedings So Far, And What Is Expected

The film ran into trouble when the CBFC Chairperson, on January 6, decided to refer it to the Revising Committee.

This followed the Examining Committee of the CBFC's Chennai Regional Office agreeing to grant a U/A 16+ certificate, subject to certain edits.

Challenging the Chairperson's decision, the producer approached the Madras High Court, arguing that after the film was initially submitted for certification in December 2025, the CBFC had suggested certain changes. Accepting these, a revised version was submitted on December 24, 2025.

On December 29, 2025, the Chennai Regional Office informed the producers that the revised version would be certified. However, the producers were unable to complete the final upload process due to technical glitches on the portal, which was duly communicated to the CBFC.

On January 5, the producers received a communication stating that the CBFC Chairperson had decided to refer the film to the Revising Committee under Rule 24, following a complaint alleging that the film hurt religious sentiments and improperly portrayed the armed forces.

Notably, the complaint was filed by a member of the Examining Committee, which had initially cleared the film. The Chairperson's order was uploaded on January 6.

On January 9, a Single Bench of the High Court allowed the producer's plea and directed the CBFC to issue the certificate immediately.

Justice PT Asha held that the Chairperson's suo motu decision to refer the film to the Revising Committee after the Board had accepted the Examining Committee's recommendation was unsustainable. The Court also held that the complaint filed by a member of the Examining Committee was untenable.

On the same day, however, the CBFC moved the Division Bench, which heard the matter immediately and stayed the Single Bench's direction.

The Division Bench adjourned the case to January 20, observing that the Single Bench had passed its order without granting the CBFC adequate opportunity to respond. The writ petition, filed on January 6, had been heard on January 7.

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, noted that the Chairperson's order dated 6 January had not been challenged in the writ petition.

The Bench further observed that the producers had placed unnecessary pressure on the Court by citing the film's proposed release date of January 9, and criticised them for announcing the release before obtaining CBFC clearance.

The Madras High Court will now hear both sides on January 20. Until then, the release of Jana Nayagan remains uncertain.

