"This Is Blistering Pace": Supreme Court Setback For Vijay's <i>Jana Nayagan</i>

Troubles don't seem to be ending for Jana Nayagan. In a big setback for the Vijay film, the Supreme Court on Thursday junked the producers' plea and asked them to go to the Madras High Court after they pressed for expeditious hearing.

Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled for January 9 release, is awaiting its clearance certificate from the Censor Board. It is directed by H Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions.

The top court today asked the Madras High Court to decide the appeal regarding Vijay's Jana Nayagan on January 20.

"Not inclined to hear plea," the Supreme Court said during the hearing.

It also slammed the rush by Jana Nayagan producers to move the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court also junked the producers' plea seeking censor clearance for the film, touted to be Vijay's swan song before he enters politics full time with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Jana Nayagan producers, told the court that the matter is related to a movie.

"I had fixed January 9 as date. I had 5,000 theatres in India. I was told I will get a certificate with 10 cuts."

To this the Supreme Court said, a quashed order cannot be challenged.

"This is a blistering pace, Mr Rohatgi. When the matter is fixed before the division bench on January 20. You don't challenge that order which is quashed... Go back to the division bench," said the top court.

Justice Dipankar Datta also took a jibe at the plea, saying "We would welcome all the judges who dispose off matters within a day or two of filing. This should have in all cases then… Why only you… But this is a blistering pace."

The plea filed by the producers of the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan against the Madras High Court's two-judge bench order staying a single bench's direction to the Censor Board to grant a UA certificate.

Recently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) filed a caveat in the Supreme Court regarding the Jana Nayagan case, requesting that no order be passed without hearing its side first.

This move follows KVN Productions approaching the top court challenging the Madras High Court's interim order.

The Madras High Court stayed the single-judge order directing the Censor Board to grant a UA certificate to the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan and posted the case for January 21, after the Pongal holidays.

On January 9, the Madras High Court had instructed the Censor Board to issue a UA certificate once the necessary modifications were implemented. The court also criticised the board for entertaining such complaints against the film, warning that it could set a "dangerous trend".

However, shortly after the order was passed, the Censor Board challenged the decision and requested an urgent hearing, which was taken up later the same day.

The Censor Board had earlier argued that Jana Nayagan features emblems related to the armed forces, which, it claimed, should be examined by experts.

While Jana Nayagan still awaits its censor clearance, Vijay today wished a Happy Pongal to everyone in an X post. "Heartfelt Pongal and Tamil New Year greetings to one and all!" he wrote in Tamil.

