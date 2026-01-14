Exclusive: <i>Parasakthi</i> Actor Ravi Mohan Wishes 'All Of Vijay <i>Anna's</i> Problems Are Solved'

Ravi Mohan is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Parasakthi. The film hit theatres on January 10 after receiving the UA certificate from the Censor Board a day before its release.

Ravi Mohan, who came to Delhi to attend Pongal festivities at the residence of Union Minister L Murugan, spoke to NDTV in an exclusive interview about the audience's response to Parasakthi and the Jana Nayagan-Censor Board row.

What Ravi Mohan Said About Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled to release on January 9, has now been postponed as the Censor Board refused to grant the Vijay-starrer a clearance certificate.

Commenting on the Jana Nayagan-Censor Board row, the Tamil star told NDTV, "My prayers and sincere wishes are that the movie has to come out on time. That is all I'm praying for as an ardent (Vijay) fan. As a person from the movie industry, I would only wish that all of Vijay anna's problems are solved and that he comes out with great success."

Earlier in an X post, Ravi Mohan expressed his solidarity with Vijay when Jana Nayagan makers announced the postponement. He wrote, "Heartbroken. @actorvijay Anna.. as a brother I'm standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don't need a date.. you are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then."

Heartbroken 💔 ⁦@actorvijay⁩ Anna.. as a brother I'm standing with you as one among the millions of brothers beside you. You don't need a date.. you are the opening. Whenever that date is.. Pongal only starts then. #istandwithvijayanna pic.twitter.com/ccFy6iK4qM — Ravi Mohan (@iam_RaviMohan) January 8, 2026

Ravi Mohan On Parasakthi

Talking about the response to Parasakthi, the actor who played the villain, a predatory intelligence bureau agent, said, "Parasakthi It's a very hard film to make. It's a multistarrer. Each actor has dedicated at least 1-1.5 years of their life to the movie. I'm really happy (with the response)."

He added, "I'm a director's actor. I'm glad I listened to the director because whatever is coming out now is amazing. To be a hero for so long and get noticed for one villain role. I'm not going to do villain roles frequently. Maybe once in 5-10 years I'll do it. I'm glad that I chose the role."

Parasakthi narrates the story of the anti-Hindi imposition protests that took place in Tamil Nadu in 1965. This film marks Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film.



Talking about Sivakarthikeyan, who was also in Delhi to attend Pongal festivities at the residence of Union Minister L. Murugan, he spoke about the Jana Nayagan-Censor Board row. He told NDTV, "Whenever it comes, it will be a celebration."



