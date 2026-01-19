Shankar Mahadevan On AR Rahman's 'Communal' Remark: 'Non-Music People Decide Fate Of Your Music'

The controversy began after AR Rahman, in a recent interview, spoke about a noticeable slowdown in work coming his way from the Hindi film industry.

The Oscar-winning composer reflected on a power shift he has observed over the last eight years, suggesting that decision making today rests with people who are not necessarily driven by creativity.

His remarks quickly snowballed into a larger debate, triggering strong reactions across the Indian film industry, with many weighing in on the changing ecosystem of Bollywood and the music business.

Reacting to Rahman's comments, Shankar Mahadevan offered a more nuanced perspective, urging people to look at the issue through a different lens. “See, I've always been saying this, I look at it differently,” Shankar told NDTV, adding, “The person who creates the music is one. The person who decides what's going to happen to this music is a totally another team. This is a musical team; this is a non-musical team. So, what happens is the destiny of your musical product lies with a non-musical person. So, it finds its own destiny.”

Without directly endorsing or dismissing Rahman's views, Shankar highlighted the long-standing divide between creative talent and those who control the final outcome of artistic work.

On Sunday, Rahman himself took to Instagram to share a video message. While he did not directly address the controversy or clarify his remarks, the composer spoke at length about his deep connection with India, its culture, and its people. Rahman said music has always been his way of staying rooted and connected, adding that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. He stressed that his purpose has never changed and that he has always sought to serve people through music, rather than engage in power struggles or controversies.

Meanwhile, Shankar Mahadevan has had plenty to celebrate on the global stage. After winning a Grammy Award in 2024 with his fusion band Shakti for This Moment, which won Best Global Music Album at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, the musician has once again been recognised by the Recording Academy. Shakti has received two nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards, Best Global Music Album for Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) and Best Global Music Performance for Shrini's Dream (Live).

Speaking about the nomination, Shankar shared a personal note, calling it “God's wish”, as his wife will be able to attend the Grammys this year after missing out last time due to an injury.

Adding to this milestone, Shankar has also launched Goongoonalo, which he describes as the world's first artist owned platform. Emphasising creative freedom over commercial pressure, he said sustainability will follow naturally, given the sheer collective reach and diversity of artists involved.

The platform aims to bring together musicians across genres, from classical and folk to bands and regional voices, offering music with depth, aesthetics, and artistic integrity.