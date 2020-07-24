"The Hands You Raise In Love Are My Strength:" Amitabh Bachchan, COVID-19 Positive, Writes For His Fans

Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday, called news reports that he tested negative for COVID-19 "incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie."

'The Hands You Raise In Love Are My Strength:' Amitabh Bachchan, COVID-19 Positive, Writes For His Fans

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

Highlights

  • Big B posted a throwback picture of his meet and greet session with fans
  • All four bungalows owned by Big B have been sealed by BMC
  • The Bachchans are currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital
New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital along with his actor son Abhishek, and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, has been thanking his fans - one tweet a day. On Friday night, the Bollywood veteran shared throwback pictures from his meet and greet session with his fans outside his home and he wrote: "The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength ... This, I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system . So help me God." Big B's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, coronavirus-positive, who was earlier in home isolation, was moved to the hospital last week. Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan tested negative.

Read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

On Thursday, there were several news reports that stated that the 77-year-old actor tested negative for COVID-19. However, the actor called the reports "incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie," in his tweet.

Amitabh Bachchan has been actively been sharing updates and posts on social media. The actor thanked his fans and well-wishers for their concern in multiple posts. Big B shared a separate post, thanking the medical staff and healthcare workers. Here are some of the tweets shared by the actor:

Meanwhile, all four bungalows owned by Mr Bachchan - Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa and Jalsa (where the actor lives with his family) - have been sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Apart from the Bachchans' properties, actress Rekha's bungalow has also been sealed by the BMC after her security staff was found to be infected. Actor Aamir Khan and producers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor previously announced that members of their staff had tested positive. Several TV stars recently announced that they had got the virus as well.

Comments
Amitabh BachchanAmitabh Bachchan Corona PositiveAmitabh Bachchan Coronavirus

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india