Amitabh Bachchan Has 'Never Heard Anything Like This' - See His Latest Post From Hospital

When Amitabh Bachchan isn't writing, he is sharing musical videos these days. Mr Bachchan, who has been actively sharing posts on social media from the hospital, added another one to his Twitter timeline on Monday night. The Bollywood veteran, who is currently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, shared a video of an artiste playing harmonica and he described it as "adhbut" (wonderful). Big B has been frequently sharing videos of musicians on his social media handles (more on that later). Sharing a video on Twitter, he wrote: "On a mouth organ never ever heard anything like this before! Adbhut, adbhut, adbhut."

T 3607 - On a mouth organ never ever heard anything like this before!! pic.twitter.com/EGdtI1f5UA — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

On Monday night, an emotional Mr Bachchan, who is still in the hospital along with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, wrote in his tweet that he "couldn't hold back his tears" after his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his 8-year-old granddaughter were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for coronavirus. "Apni choti bitiya aur bahurani ko aspatal se mukti milne par main rok na paya aapne aansu. Prabhu teri kripa apaar, aprampaar (After my daughter-in-law and granddaughter were discharged from the hospital, I couldn't hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)," read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after a 10-day stay on Monday.

Coming back to the musical videos that Big B has been sharing from the hospital, the 77-year-old actor, over the weekend, shared a video of an artiste performing Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You with a Carnatic twist. Mr Bachchan stated that the video was sent to him by his "music partner" (he didn't reveal the name) and added, "My music partner and dear friend sent me this... I do not know who this is but I can just say 'You are a very special talent.' God bless you... Keep up the good work. You have brightened my day in the hospital like never before."

T 3605 - My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say "You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!" pic.twitter.com/9YfkXDopnP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek (both coronavirus positive) were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11. Mr Bachchan's wife and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan tested negative.

Earlier, actor Aamir Khan and producers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor announced that members of their staff had tested positive. Actress Rekha's bungalow has also been sealed by the BMC after her security staff was found to be infected. Several TV stars recently announced that they had got the virus as well.