Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Video That Brightened Up His Day In The Hospital 'Like Never Before'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights "My music partner and dear friend sent me this," tweeted Big B

"I do not know who this is," he added

"You are a very special talent. God bless you," wrote Big B

Amitabh Bachchan began his Saturday morning by sharing a video that "brightened up" his day in the hospital "like never before." The actor, who is currently being treated for COVID-19 in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (both coronavirus-positive), has been actively sharing posts on social media. Big B, on his Twitter profile, shared a video of an artist performing Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You and he stated that the video was sent to him by his "music partner"(he didn't reveal the name). "My music partner and dear friend sent me this... I do not know who this is but I can just say 'You are a very special talent.' God bless you... Keep up the good work. You have brightened my day in the hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak and Western pop... Amazing," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan.

Check out Big B's post here:

T 3605 - My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say "You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!" pic.twitter.com/9YfkXDopnP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2020

On Friday night, Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture from his meet and greet session with fans outside his house Jalsa, which has now been sealed off by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), along with Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa ( the other three properties owned by Mr Bachchan). "The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength ... This, I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system . So help me God," Big B tweeted on Friday.

T 3604 - the hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God ! pic.twitter.com/RstlJBttsr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 24, 2020

Keeping into consideration the hospital protocol, Big B has been sharing posts on social media regularly. On Thursday, several news reports stated that the 77-year-old actor tested negative for COVID-19. However, the actor called the reports "incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible lie."

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

In Bollywood, actor Aamir Khan and producers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor previously announced that members of their staff had tested positive. Actress Rekha's bungalow has also been sealed by the BMC after her security staff was found to be infected. Several TV stars recently announced that they had got the virus as well.