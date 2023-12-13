Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Post Is Getting Hilarious Reactions From His Fans

Image instagrammed by Amitabh Bachchan. (courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is known for many things -- his acting prowess, magnetic screen presence, and inimitable command over the language, to name a few. True fans also know that Big B has a penchant for all things related to social media and technology. From his blogs to carefully numbered tweets, Amitabh Bachchan has always engaged with fans in his own unique way on social media. On Wednesday, however, he shared a cryptic post that left his followers confused. Even so, hundreds of his fans made sure to interact with the superstar with their responses that ranged from curious to funny. In his post, Amitabh wrote, “Kaam khatam, paisa hazam [Work completed, money spent.]”

One of them asked, “Kisne kha liya apka paisa [Who ate your money?]”

Another one asked, “Kya hua sir ji sanyas le liya kya aapne? [What happened, sir? Have you taken retirement?]”

“Kuch naya chaliye sir ji [We want something new, Sir] Angry young Man, “ read a comment.

A user wrote, “100 take ki baat [Talk about a perfect shot.]”

“Dheere-Dheere Salman Khan bante ja rahe ho [Gradually, you are becoming Salman Khan]," a fan wrote, referring to Salman Khan and his famously cryptic tweets.

Amitabh Bachchan and his posts always carry a personal touch. Ever seen an 81-year-old using the word “Rizz”? Well, this one sure does. And if you don't know its meaning, do not worry. Big B has cleared it in his blog, where he wrote, “Rizz — the new accepted word. Rizz used now by GEN Z or Gen Alpha… meaning...style, charm, and attractiveness. Haha, great…” FYI: Rizz is also Oxford's word of the year for 2023.

And if you think, Amitabh only mentioned “Rizz” in his blog, let us walk you through another instance. On the premiere night of his grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film, The Archies, the entire Bachchan and Nanda family came together to express their support. Amitabh Bachchan shared a captivating snapshot from the fabulous evening on his Instagram. In the black and white photo, the trio - Big B, Agastya, and Abhishek Bachchan - exuded elegance in their black attire. Accompanying the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Agastya with love and more…Shine sway you are Rizz !!!”

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Nag Ashwin's Project K.