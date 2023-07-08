Amitabh Bachchan's New Post Is Making The Internet Curious: 'What Is Project K ?'

Image instagrammed by Amitabh Bachchan. (Courtesy: AmitabhBachchan)

Prabhas' Project K is making all the right noises on social media. After all, it became the first Indian movie to go to San Diego Comic-Con. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Now, Big B shared an update about the much-awaited project. Sharing an animated poster, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “What is #ProjectK? The world wants to know! Follow the link below and COME KLOSER… The first drop today at 7:10 PM (IST)/6:40 AM (PST) #WhatisProjectK.”

Before this, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself wearing reflecting shades and wrote, “Gaana bajaana, ye to sab ne hai jaana ; isase behatar kuchh nahin , ye hamara hai phansaana.”

Amitabh Bachchan also shared a special post after Project K's San Diego Comic-Con announcement. The actor said, I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema, ‘Project K' and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol , Prabhas. Thank you all and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me. The humility, respect and concern Prabhas has given me has been so so touching and emotional. Not for me, but for all those involved in ‘Project K', may your hard work touch new horizons .. love and prayers.”

Prabhas said that “can't express my excitement for this, see you at @comic_con, San Diego.”

Deepika Padukone also shared a heartwarming note to mark the achievement. She said, “Proud to be a part of the first-ever Indian movie to go to Comic-Con. See you there.”

Project K also stars Kamal Haasan. The film will be released on January 12.