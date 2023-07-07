Project K To Debut At San Diego Comic-Con. Here's What Amitabh Bachchan Tweeted

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

So this is happening - Nag Ashwin's Project K, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani, will debut at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this month. Sharing the update, Vyjayanthi Movies shared a graphic poster and tweeted "San Diego Comic Con, here we come." An excited Amitabh Bachchan replied to the thread, writing, "A proud moment for me...I never realised how important and big this is...Now I know... my wishes to Vyjayanthi Movies, Nag Sir and the entire unit for the affection they have given me, and to make me a part of this incredible experience."

Read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

T 4697 - ... a proud moment for me .. I never realised how important and BIG this is ..

Now I know .. my wishes to Vyjayanthi Movies , Nag Sir and the entire unit for the affection they have given me , and to make me a part of this incredible experience https://t.co/7c5vbQ0i5I — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 6, 2023

Last month, Kamal Haasan joined the project. The film's lead actor Prabhas shared the update on Instagram and he wrote, "A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary Kamal Haasan sir in Project K. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment."

Project K is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku. They will also feature together in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, which featured Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

The film is being directed by Nag Ashwin and it is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Project K will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.