Why Project K Is Trending: Behind-The-Scenes Of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Film

Still from a video shared on Twitter. (courtesy: VyjayanthiFilms)

Nag Ashwin's Project K, headlined by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, is making all the right noises. The makers, on Monday, added a new BTS (behind-the-scene) video to their “from scratch” series, in which the team is seen “assembling the raiders.” But along with the clip, the Project K team also presents a million-dollar question to the fans - “who are the raiders?” The video features the crew of the work-in-progress film making guesses – for some, raiders are “villains” while for others, they are a “uniformed army of the villains” and “rowdies of the future.” After the team suggests one true meaning of raiders, the clip shows them preparing the look of raiders. It is a “very expensive part of the film,” says one of the members.

In the next frame, one can see the costume of a raider made of an all-black “very complex material,” as per Sergii Golotovskiy, an art director based in Poland. Preparing the costume was a “practically impossible” task, said designer Archana Rao, but the Project K team was able to achieve the goal. Every part of the costume, including the “mask, shoes and texture” were on point after the process was completed. Proof? The CGI of a raider character appears towards the end of the clip.

Sharing the video on Twitter, production house Vyjayanthi Movies wrote: “Who are the raiders? 'From Skratch Ep 2: Assembling The Raiders'.”

Take a look:

Project K was announced in 2020. Deepika Padukone joined the cast in July while a few months later, Big B also came on board. The excitement around the much-anticipated Project K increased after Nag Ashwin released the first episode of “From Skratch,” titled “Re-inventing the wheel,” earlier this year. It shows him making a wheel, one of its kind.

The shooting for Project K has already commenced. While filming a sequence in Hyderabad in March, Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury. He took a short break to rest well and resume the shoot.

Apart from Big B, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Project K also stars Disha Patani.