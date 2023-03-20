Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update After Project K Injury: 'Hope To Be Back...'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this picture. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Following an injury that he sustained on the sets of Project K earlier this month, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has shared a health update. In a post shared on Instagram, the veteran actor said that he is recovering. Along with his note, he also added a throwback image of himself walking on the ramp at a fashion show dressed in a black and white ensemble. In his caption, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery. I repair. Hope to be back on the ramp soon.” Replying to the post, actor Rahul Dev said, “Soo, so good to hear this news dear sir…love.”

In a blog post shared in the first week of March, the 80-year-old celebrity disclosed that he sustained an injury while filming an action scene on the sets of Project K, causing his rib cartilage to "pop". He underwent medical treatment in Hyderabad and has been recuperating at his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan acknowledged that the injury was painful and that it would take several weeks before he could return to his normal activities.

In his post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured - rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, cancelled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home. Strapping has been done and rest [has] been advocated. Yes, painful. On movement and breathing, will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is on also for pain."

"So, all work that was to be done has been suspended and cancelled, dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs," Amitabh Bachchan continued, "I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities, but yes in rest and generally lying around."

Recently at an event, Amitabh Bachchan's co-star in several projects Ajay Devgn shared details about how the superstar's dedication to his craft often came at the cost of his health. Ajay Devgn shared that the veteran actor had also got injured on the set of their 1998 action movie Major Saab, while filming a jumping stunt from about 30 feet. "He insisted he would jump from some 30 feet; it was three floors high. I told him 'Let's not do this shot'. It was a night sequence, I said 'We can work it out with duplicates'. We both were supposed to jump. He insisted we do it. We had an injury then as well, so it's that enthusiasm," he said, recounting the incident.

Ajay Devgn, who also directed Amitabh Bachchan in Runway 34, added, “Mr Bachchan, from where he started and then later when he (re)started, at that point of time he used to do action. There were no mattresses, safety measures, or cables, and we injured every part of our bodies. Mr Bachchan has done shots that you can't even imagine.”

In addition to Amitabh Bachchan, Project K also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.