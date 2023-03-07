Amitabh Bachchan Tweets After Injury On Film Set: 'Your Prayers Are The Cure'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan shared a series of tweets today thanking fans for their prayers and good wishes after he revealed on Sunday that he had been injured while filming an action scene. The 80-year-old star tweeted today: "Gratitude and love ever, for your concern and wishes." In a second tweet, Big B wrote: "Your prayers are the cure." A third tweet read: "I rest and improve with your prayers." Amitabh Bachchan suffered a torn rib cage while filming Project K in Hyderabad and is now recovering at home in Mumbai.

See Big B's tweets here:

T 4575 - gratitude and love ever .. for your concern and wishes — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023

T 4576 - your prayers are the cure — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023

T 4577 - I rest and improve with your prayers — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan also wished his fans a Happy Holi:

T 4578 - होली की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ❤️ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 7, 2023

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan elaborated: “I progress gradually, it shall take time and what has been prescribed by the doctors is being followed diligently - rest and strapped chest. All work has stopped and will only begin once the condition improves and the medical gives an assurance.”

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a blog post revealing that he had received medical care in Hyderabad after his injury during an action scene for Project K and that it would take weeks for him to recover completely. "In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured - rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, canceled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home. Strapping has been done and rest been advocated. Yes painful. On movement and breathing, will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is on also for pain," the actor wrote.

"So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs," Amitabh Bachchan continued, "I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities, but yes in rest and generally lying around."

"It shall be difficult or let me say I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening. So do not come and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming. All else is well," Big B ended his post.

Project K co-stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani and will release next year.