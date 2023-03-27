Amitabh Bachchan, In A 'Homemade Sling', Greeted Sea Of Fans Outside His Home

Amitabh Bachchan greeted his fans outside his house.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is still recovering from an on-set injury earlier this month, greeted his fans outside his home in Mumbai's Juhu on Sunday. With his right hand draped in a sling, the 80-year-old actor made an appearance at the gate of his house, Jalsa. The actor opted for a white kurta-pyjama with a printed jacket for the occasion. Surrounded by a sea of fans, the actor greeted them with folded hands. He also smiled and waved at the crowd before making his way back inside. The pictures from the day were shared by the Don actor on his Tumblr blog. "They come in droves and wait and watch, elders , children and several others in passing or in station .. so much care and love .. blessed to be in their eyes for more ..And the work continues .. the Sunday blessings of the well-wishers .. my love affection and gratitude .. they still come .. me in homemade sling and the grey.. there is a flood of well-wishers here, but space and limits do not allow .. " Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his personal blog on Monday morning.

Here are some pictures from the day:

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan said that he has resumed working even though he continues to recover from an on-set injury.

The 80-year-old actor on his official blog to share an update on his health. "So despite the inconvenience of damaged body .. there must be desire and effort to repair .. which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef (extended family, his fans) and well-wishers, and for which there is repeated gratitude and love."

On March 5, the actor revealed through his blog that he has been injured during the filming of an action scene for Project K and that it would take weeks for him to recover completely.

"In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured - rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, canceled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home. Strapping has been done and rest been advocated. Yes painful. On movement and breathing, will take some weeks, they say, before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is on also for pain," the actor wrote.

Project K co-stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani and will release next year.