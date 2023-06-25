Kamal Haasan Joins The Cast Of Project K. 'Great Working With You Again,' Says Amitabh Bachchan

Kamal Haasan sgared this image. (Courtesy: ikamalhaasan )

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has boarded Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi movie Project K, the makers said on Sunday.

Headlined by Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the upcoming big-budget film is produced by C Aswani Dutt, founder of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared Haasan's casting announcement on its official Twitter page.

"Welcoming the greatest actor Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan. Our journey becomes Universal now. #ProjectK," the banner said in the tweet.



Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas also shared posts on Twitter, welcoming the veteran actor. Take a look at their posts below:

A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @iKamalHaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment - #Prabhas via Instagram.… pic.twitter.com/mKkJkWIe6F — Prabhas (@PrabhasRaju) June 25, 2023

Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

Dutt is backing the project in the 50th year of the production house's inception.

The movie is scheduled to be released in cinemas on January 12, 2024, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

