<i>Stranger Things 5</i> Finale Trailer Shows Eleven Gearing Up For Last Fight With Vecna

The makers of Stranger Things 5 have released the trailer for the finale episode, which is set to stream on Netflix on December 31 and later screen in theatres.

Titled The Rightside Up, the finale is the eighth episode of the show's fifth and final season. Netflix released the first four episodes of Season 5 on Thanksgiving Day as Stranger Things 5: Volume 1, followed by the next three episodes on Christmas as Volume 2.

Volume 2 concluded with Episode 7, in which Max (Sadie Sink), having been successfully brought back to consciousness, reveals arch-villain Vecna's plan to merge the real world with a parallel dimension on the other side of the Upside Down, dubbed the Abyss.

The characters devise a plan to enter the Abyss, rescue Vecna's kidnapped children and destroy it with a bomb. In the final scene, Vecna - still disguised as the human Henry Creel - has his brainwashed victims join hands in a spellbinding seance as they are transported to the Abyss.

The new trailer features iconic moments from the Stranger Things franchise, including battles with Vecna and other monsters.

According to Variety, Matt and Ross Duffer created Stranger Things nearly a decade ago, with Netflix releasing the first season in July 2016. The paranormal mystery became an instant phenomenon, and Seasons 2 and 3 followed in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Like Season 5, Season 4 was released in two volumes in May and July 2022.

The series has also spawned a stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which premiered in London's West End in 2023 and is currently playing on Broadway.

As reported by the outlet, the finale has a runtime of two hours and five minutes and will mark the franchise's first big-screen outing, playing in more than 500 theatres across the United States and Canada. The first screenings will begin on New Year's Eve, coinciding with the episode's release on Netflix, and will continue in theatres through January 1.

ALSO READ: Ahead Of Stranger Things Finale, Internet Unites For Steve Harrington's Survival