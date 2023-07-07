What Deepika Padukone And Prabhas Wrote After Project K Comic-Con Announcement

Deepika and Parabhas will co-star in Project K. (courtesy: deepikapadukone, prabhas.fans_official)

Nag Ashwin's upcoming film Project K is going places and we mean literally. It is the first Indian movie to go to San Diego Comic-Con. After the big announcement by the makers, the film's lead actors shared their thoughts on heading to Comic-Con. Deepika Padukone, sharing the update on social media, wrote, "Proud to be a part of the first ever Indian movie to go to Comic-Con. See you there." Meanwhile, the film's lead actor Prabhas captioned his post, "Can't express my excitement for this, see you at Comic-Con, San Diego." Project K features a stellar star cast that includes superstars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

See Prabhas' post here:

This is what Deepika Padukone posted:

Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to the big news was just to adorable. He wrote in his Instagram post, "I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu cinema, Project K and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas...Thank you all...And thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me...The humility, the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me has been so so touching and emotional...Not for me, but for all those involved in Project K, may your hard work touch new horizons...Love and prayers."

The film has been directed by Nag Ashwin and it will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project. It will be Amitabh Bachchan and the Piku actress' second project after the 2015 film.