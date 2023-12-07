Amitabh Bachchan Used His New Favourite Word - Rizz - For Agastya And Abhishek

Abhishek with Big B and Agastya. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

There are actors and then there is Amitabh Bachchan. The superstar is Bollywood royalty. Oh, and, not to miss that the 81-year-old's social media game can give Gen Z a run for their money. The Indian cinema icon is one of the most active celebrities on the Internet. Well, it is no surprise that fans need updates about anything to do with him. From trying filters to dropping major throwback moments, Amitabh Bachchan always has a post ready. Now, it seems Big B has found a new favourite word. No points for guessing. It's “Rizz”, which is also Oxford's word of the year for 2023. If you're unsure of its meaning, fret not. The actor clarified it in his blog. He wrote, “Rizz — the new accepted word. Rizz used now by GEN Z or Gen Alpha… meaning...style, charm, and attractiveness. Haha, great…”

On the premiere night of his grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film The Archies, the entire Bachchan and Nanda household gathered to show their support. Amitabh Bachchan also shared a picture from the fantastic night on Instagram. In the black and white snapshot, the trio - Big B, Agastya, and Abhishek Bachchan - look dapper in black attire. Along with the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Agastya with love and more…Shine sway you are Rizz !!!” accompanied by thumbs-up emojis. Replying to the post, Shweta Bachchan said, “Hahahahahahaha.” Navya Naveli Nanda posted red hearts.

Before that, a fan page of Abhishek Bachchan shared a video of him gearing up for the inaugural match of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10. Amitabh Bachchan reshared the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Aaaahhhaaaa .. !! Kya baat hai, bhaiu [Wow, buddy] Rizz …” He added red heart and laughing eye emojis.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ganpath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.