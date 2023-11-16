Amitabh Bachchan On India's World Cup Semi-Final Win: 'When I Don't Watch We Win'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

It is no secret that Amitabh Bachchan is an avid cricket fan. Therefore, fans expected to see a message or two from the superstar after India's World Cup semi-final win against New Zealand on Wednesday. However, what Amitabh Bachchan posted on X [formerly Twitter] has led to a barrage of responses from fans of the actor and the game. The legend – who has a hectic schedule with several movies in his kitty – could not watch the match, he said. In his post, Amitabh Bachchan said, “T 4831 - when I don't watch we WIN!” Needless to say, the tweet went viral receiving over 2.2 million views.

T 4831 - when i don't watch we WIN ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023

Fans dropped funny messages asking Amitabh Bachchan to not watch the final match so India could win the World Cup. “India k final wale din... Aise rehna Amitabh ji [Stay like this on the day of the World Cup final],” a fan wrote, dropping an image of Amitabh Bachchan wearing a blindfold in the movie Ekalavya.

India k final Wale din... Aise rehna Amitabh ji pic.twitter.com/iNMHLUdkAe — TheUnSungfu???????? (@Rightistsingh) November 15, 2023

“Finals bhi mat dekhna sir, desh ke liye toh aisa kr hi sakte hai [ Please don't watch the finals, sir. You can do this for the country]," a user pleaded.

Finals bhi mat dekhna sir ????, desh ke liye toh aisa kr hi sakte hai — Shubham Kumar (@TheShubhamKr_) November 15, 2023

One fan even got the Mumbai electricity board involved. Take a look:

Some light-hearted threats involving Kaun Banega Crorepati were also shared. A user said, “If you will watch the final, we will not watch KBC.”

If you will watch final, we will not watch KBC https://t.co/aAyuz6zgJO — Abhinav Hariom Pandey (@Abhi_hariom) November 16, 2023

If nothing helps, break the TV, a fan suggested. The post says, “Sir kindly break your TV and throw your phone somewhere till the World Cup ends.”

Sir kindly break your TV and throw your phone somewhere till the World Cup ends ???? https://t.co/2MQUdrsuL3 — Gurpreet Garry Walia (@garrywalia_) November 15, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan's love for cricket is well-documented. A few weeks ago, Big B shared a throwback photo from his 1979 film Mr Natwarlal.Sharing a photo from the time when he was shooting for the film, Amitabh Bachchan wrote: "Cricket on location... while the shot is getting ready... Mr Natwarlal shoot in Kashmir... I think... balla zara chhota pad gaya." The film also starred Rekha and late actors Ajit Khan, and Amjad Khan.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Ganapath.









